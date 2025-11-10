Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 565,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,742,000. Broadcom makes up 6.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

