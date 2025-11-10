Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 414.65 and last traded at GBX 414.40, with a volume of 288360906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.83.

The company has a market capitalization of £57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 382.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.17.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 753,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373, for a total transaction of £2,810,323.74. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

