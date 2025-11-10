Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 196.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $362.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.54. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

