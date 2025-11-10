Americana Partners LLC Sells 176 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $786.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $778.04 and a 200 day moving average of $702.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

