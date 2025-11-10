Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,707,316,000 after acquiring an additional 295,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,233,709.52. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 72,122 shares of company stock worth $17,785,853 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $239.92 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

