Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF $PAWZ

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.35% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS PAWZ opened at $53.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.16.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

