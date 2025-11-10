Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 36,762 Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 11.9% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,538,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 375,409 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

LION stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LION shares. Baird R W raised shares of Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

