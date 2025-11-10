Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 671 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,091,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,867,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 319,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

