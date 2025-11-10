Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,232 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Docusign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $427,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,187.44. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,992. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

