Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD Holdings Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $67.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $968.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.4917 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

