Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,426 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.0%
HST stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.36.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
