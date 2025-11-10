Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,426 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.0%

HST stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.