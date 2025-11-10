AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) vs. Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) and AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AB SKF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and AB SKF”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni-Lite Industries Canada $15.88 million 1.21 $620,000.00 N/A N/A AB SKF $9.34 billion 1.32 $612.44 million $1.04 26.05

AB SKF has higher revenue and earnings than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and AB SKF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 0.00 AB SKF 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB SKF has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and AB SKF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni-Lite Industries Canada -1.03% -0.82% -0.59% AB SKF 5.07% 14.37% 7.37%

Summary

AB SKF beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

(Get Free Report)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About AB SKF

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products. It also provides application engineering services consisting of technical consultancy, numerical simulation and design, and root cause analysis; asset management services, such as assessment and benchmarking, maintenance strategy review, spare parts and inventory management, and lubrication management; condition-based maintenance, including vibration analysis and diagnostics, thermography, lubrication analysis, and condition monitoring system installation; mechanical maintenance comprising mounting and dismounting, precision alignment, and balancing; remanufacturing and customization; and training solutions, which include instructor-led training, e-learning courses, and webinar recordings. The company serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing, ocean energy, pulp and paper, railways, and wind industries. AB SKF (publ) was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

