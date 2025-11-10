Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

