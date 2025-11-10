Wall Street Zen Downgrades Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Sell

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.