Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Position in Putnam Mun Oppo $PMO

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Mun Oppo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Mun Oppo by 4.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Mun Oppo Stock Down 0.3%

PMO opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Putnam Mun Oppo Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

