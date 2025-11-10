Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Holdings Lifted by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $326.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $392.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.07.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Several research firms have commented on EG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.36.

In related news, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

