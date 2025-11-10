Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 139,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.60 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

