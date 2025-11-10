Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.53 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,320,000 after buying an additional 2,974,256 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,010,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,343,000 after buying an additional 2,973,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

