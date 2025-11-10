Cypress Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor Company $F

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 128.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

