Simplex Trading LLC Sells 10,743 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4515 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.