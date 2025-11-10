Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 170,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $862,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the purchase, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $43.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.