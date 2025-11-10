Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,825,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,186,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,820,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 85,196 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

