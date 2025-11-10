Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDP. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

