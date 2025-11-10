B. Riley Estimates Golar LNG’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

GLNG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

GLNG stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -548.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 281.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

