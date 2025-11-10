Davis R M Inc. Has $53.76 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 694,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $53,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 253,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

