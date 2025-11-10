Q3 EPS Forecast for Aurora Cannabis Decreased by Analyst

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 15.96%.The company had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

