Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Virtu Financial worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

VIRT opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

