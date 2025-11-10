Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 74.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 73.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.