Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,245 Shares of Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Photronics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 38.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 77,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Paladino sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,152. The trade was a 55.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 200,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,960.63. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.55. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. Singular Research upgraded shares of Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

