Cypress Capital LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

