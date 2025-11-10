Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $165.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

