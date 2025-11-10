Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for AppLovin Earnings

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.64.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of APP opened at $619.93 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.29. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. This trade represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,138 shares of company stock worth $516,256,695 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

