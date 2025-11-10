iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 297,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.48 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

