Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,224,656.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,815.65. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $995,147.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,658.34. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock worth $14,655,695. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

