Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $121.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $144.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

