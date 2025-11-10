Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,154 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CBIZ were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,739,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $53.14 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $693.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.18 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CBZ shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

