Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) versus YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anonima and Vista Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YPF Sociedad Anonima $19.16 billion 0.75 $2.35 billion $3.10 11.71 Vista Energy $2.23 billion 2.25 $477.52 million $6.80 7.08

YPF Sociedad Anonima has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Vista Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YPF Sociedad Anonima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vista Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. YPF Sociedad Anonima pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vista Energy pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vista Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anonima and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF Sociedad Anonima 6.32% 12.39% 5.07% Vista Energy 32.66% 15.92% 5.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for YPF Sociedad Anonima and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF Sociedad Anonima 0 5 3 0 2.38 Vista Energy 0 2 3 2 3.00

YPF Sociedad Anonima presently has a consensus price target of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Vista Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than YPF Sociedad Anonima.

Summary

Vista Energy beats YPF Sociedad Anonima on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties. Its gas and power operations include transportation, commercialization, and distribution of natural gas; operation of regasification terminals; conditioning, processing, and separation of natural gas; and power generation. The company had interests in oil and gas fields. It also had a retail distribution network and retail service stations. In addition, the company owns and operates refineries, as well as maintains terminal facilities Argentine ports. Further, it participates in power generation plants; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.