Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,592 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,003.16. This trade represents a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $145,023.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,049.84. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,899 shares of company stock worth $611,324. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

AGIO opened at $40.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

