CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Terex by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 65.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Terex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,770.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. This represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

