TD Securities Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$65.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPLFree Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$52.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$48.35 and a 12-month high of C$60.72.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.