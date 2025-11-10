TD Securities Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$65.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.45.

TSE PPL opened at C$52.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$48.35 and a 12-month high of C$60.72.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

