TD Securities Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$160.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$206.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.
