Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) COO Sells $36,366.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) COO Lisa Salazar sold 2,175 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $36,366.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,561.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.64 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $776,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.