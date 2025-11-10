Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) COO Sells $36,366.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) COO Lisa Salazar sold 2,175 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $36,366.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,561.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.64 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
