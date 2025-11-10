Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 754 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.