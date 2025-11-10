Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MCHP

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -404.44%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 155,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.