Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 213.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,467,000 after purchasing an additional 352,829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 109,807 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $741,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 683,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,535.75. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,762.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,473,777.76. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,747,711 shares of company stock worth $141,867,401. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

