Fountainhead AM LLC Buys Shares of 3,747 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $145.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.36. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

