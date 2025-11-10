FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tourmaline Oil Decreased by Cormark

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst K. Baim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $50.01.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 344.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

