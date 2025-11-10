FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tourmaline Oil Decreased by Cormark

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst K. Baim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 8.58%.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $50.01.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 344.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 58.17%.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.