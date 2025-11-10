2,077 Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 108,895 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 81.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,368,000 after purchasing an additional 376,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 53.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 140,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,683,452.56. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 251,520 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

