Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $240,863,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 173.5% during the first quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 911,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 578,248 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,746,000 after buying an additional 488,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

