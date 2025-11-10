Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

KLRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Kalaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kalaris Therapeutics

Kalaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLRS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLRS opened at $4.75 on Monday. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10).

About Kalaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

